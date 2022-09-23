Last generation; war in heaven so on earth; get ready and equipped; prophecy

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Prophetic Word 2022/09/20, given around 8am
Scriptures:
Matthew 6:10
Revelation 12:7
Psalms 9:9, 72:2, 96:13, 98:9, Acts 17:31, Revelation 19:11
Philippians 2:12
Matthew 26:28, John 1:29
Matthew 24:34, Mark 13:30, Luke 21:32
Ephesians 6:10-18
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-09-20-war-in-heaven-and-earth-last-generation/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski