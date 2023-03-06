Create New Account
276) Claire Edwards - 5G e o falhanço controlado da Iniciativa Europeia de Cidadãos
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published a day ago

Créditos ao canal #ClaireEdwards Uncensored e ForLifeonEarth, Março 06, 2023:315) Claire Edwards on 5G ECI (European Citizen's Initiative):

https://www.brighteon.com/bc1b83c2-497d-4c5d-943c-8498e3db170f

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1rwNa63BEiMU/

https://rumble.com/v2byqco-claire-edwards-on-5g-eci-european-citizens-initiative.html

Portugal foi uns dos primeiros a aderir à ECI, quando ainda estava a ser pensada em Maio 2020. Com o tempo, a nossa compreensão da cena internacional foi crescendo até nos focarmos na raiz profunda dos problemas, e nas distracções controladas para nos empatar. As ECI são uma dessas distracções. A UE é uma Cavalo-de-Tróia na Europa para perseguir os interesses da Cabala Internacional que pretende reduzir a Vida a uma mera coisa Comercial.

European 5G petition, a piloted failure?: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/5g-eci-controlled_failure.pdf European 5G petition, a piloted failure? https://casadelsole.tv/petizione-europea-sul-5g-un-fallimento-pilotato/


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@electrosmogportugal ou https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA

5g6gclaire edwardscontroloeciboicoteiniciativa europeia de cidadaos

