Roger Waters & Abby Martin on Gaza Genocide (mirrored)
Contrarian
Mirrored from YouTube channel Empire Files at:-

https://youtu.be/ScNHE78Lye0?si=MfFZVD-WxpX50lSf

12 Nov 2023Legendary Pink Floyd musician Roger Waters joins Empire Files to discuss his longtime advocacy for Palestine and the crisis in Gaza.


Keep Empire Files independent & ad-free (and get exclusive bonus content) at https://www.Patreon.com/EmpireFiles


More content available on The Empire Files podcast: https://tr.ee/M0wjSo7ey4


FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles // https://twitter.com/abbymartin // https://twitter.com/rogerwaters

MERCH // https://empirefiles.store


MUSIC by ANAHEDRON

