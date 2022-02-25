BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Rieck Tells Us Top Survival Supplies and Emergency Food Options
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
366 views • February 25, 2022
Empty grocery store shelves, food prices doubling, and evidence of future inflation have millions of people concerned about how to properly prepare for an unsettling upcoming food shortage. VP of sales for My Patriot Supply, Joe Rieck, informs us that a global pandemic, natural disaster, or a parent who suddenly gets sick or dies, are all important reasons why every family should have a backup food supply. True freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance by being active participants in the survivalist lifestyle. The Red Cross advises that everyone have a 72-hour emergency food and supply kit on hand, but now urges us to have a two to four week reserve due to the unpredictable, unstable food supply chain.


TAKEAWAYS

The global pandemic decimated grocery stores and solidifies how fragile our system really is

My Patriot Supply offers a wide variety of emergency food kits from a 72 hour option to their most popular 12 month supply

The 25 year shelf life preparedness kits provide the minimum 2000 calories per day along with the necessary protein

Any products from My Patriot Supply that are damaged or destroyed due to a natural disaster or fire will be replaced at no cost


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Get C60 Complete (use code TINA5 at checkout to save $5): https://bit.ly/3nn44fj

🔗 CONNECT WITH MY PATRIOT SUPPLY
Website: mypatriotsupply.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyPatriotSupply
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mypatriotsupply/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PatriotSupplyOnline

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
freedomfooddeathfood supplysurvivalsurvivalistself reliancereservepandemicemergencyinflationsuppliessicknessstock upgrocery storenatural disasterjob lossred crossbackupjoe rieckmy patriot supplytina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan&#8217;s Grand Traverse County

F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County

Edison Reed
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy