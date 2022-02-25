Joe Rieck Tells Us Top Survival Supplies and Emergency Food Options

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TAKEAWAYS
The global pandemic decimated grocery stores and solidifies how fragile our system really is
My Patriot Supply offers a wide variety of emergency food kits from a 72 hour option to their most popular 12 month supply
The 25 year shelf life preparedness kits provide the minimum 2000 calories per day along with the necessary protein
Any products from My Patriot Supply that are damaged or destroyed due to a natural disaster or fire will be replaced at no cost
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