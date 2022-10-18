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Washington D.C. US Capitol Five Murdered by Police on January 6, 2021 https://youtube.com/watch?v=dNgX_H1FP2g
Please visit https://StopHate.Com to learn the truth about January Sixth. https://t.me/corinneirt/4388
The police are fast when it comes to stopping the truth. Too bad they were too slow to help save people on January 6.
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