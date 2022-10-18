Create New Account
Washington D.C. US Capitol Five Murdered by Police on January 6, 2021
StopHate.com
Published a month ago |

Washington D.C. US Capitol Five Murdered by Police on January 6, 2021 https://youtube.com/watch?v=dNgX_H1FP2g

Please visit https://StopHate.Com to learn the truth about January Sixth. https://t.me/corinneirt/4388

The police are fast when it comes to stopping the truth. Too bad they were too slow to help save people on January 6.

policewashington dcjanuary 6

