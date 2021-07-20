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Stew Peters With Dr. Jane Ruby - Massive Cover-Up! 45,000 DEAD, Booster Plan EXPOSED!
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100 views • July 20, 2021
Credit to Stew Peters
Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
EXCLUSIVE DISCOVERY! Dr. Jane Ruby reveals the plan for a third and FOURTH BOOSTER being prepared for release as the push to inoculate every living being continues.
A CDC whistleblower has signed a sworn affidavit confirming the numbers are being tampered with, and as many as 45,000 Americans are confirmed DEAD as a result of the shots being called 'vaccines'.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
Study to Describe the Safety, Tolerability, Immunogenicity, and Efficacy of RNA Vaccine Candidates Against COVID-19 in Healthy Individuals:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728
EXCLUSIVE DISCOVERY! Dr. Jane Ruby reveals the plan for a third and FOURTH BOOSTER being prepared for release as the push to inoculate every living being continues.
A CDC whistleblower has signed a sworn affidavit confirming the numbers are being tampered with, and as many as 45,000 Americans are confirmed DEAD as a result of the shots being called 'vaccines'.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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