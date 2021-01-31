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Take Control of Your Health!
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41 views • January 31, 2021
Welcome to my channel- Take Control of Your Health! This is my very first video, so please excuse the technical difficulties! In this video, I explain the impact of nutrition on your health and the consequences of eating processed food. I connect this to how the "bad guys" are trying to poison you and make you sick, weak and stupid and begin a conversation about how we (you and I) can take control. #Nutrition #Health #Natural #Holistic #Toxins
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