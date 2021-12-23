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Political Science Field Trip: What a Free American Looks Like
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48 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"What are we doing to our future? . . . These kids, some of them, the ones I don't want to give up one, the reason why it hurts not to be coaching right now is because the only time they get a hug and they get love and a smile is when they come to school. Sometimes the only time they get exercise is when they come to school, to be healthy . . . and I can't be the person I want to be for them right now, and it's because of this.
"So now my new job is a stay-at-home teacher, and we're actually on a political science field trip, because I want to show him what being a free American looks like, and I want you guys to know that there are plenty of people who know they're free, and not you and not anybody's going to stop them!"
"What are we doing to our future? . . . These kids, some of them, the ones I don't want to give up one, the reason why it hurts not to be coaching right now is because the only time they get a hug and they get love and a smile is when they come to school. Sometimes the only time they get exercise is when they come to school, to be healthy . . . and I can't be the person I want to be for them right now, and it's because of this.
"So now my new job is a stay-at-home teacher, and we're actually on a political science field trip, because I want to show him what being a free American looks like, and I want you guys to know that there are plenty of people who know they're free, and not you and not anybody's going to stop them!"
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