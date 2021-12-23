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Political Science Field Trip: What a Free American Looks Like
We the People of Nevada County
We the People of Nevada County
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48 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.

"What are we doing to our future? . . . These kids, some of them, the ones I don't want to give up one, the reason why it hurts not to be coaching right now is because the only time they get a hug and they get love and a smile is when they come to school. Sometimes the only time they get exercise is when they come to school, to be healthy . . . and I can't be the person I want to be for them right now, and it's because of this.

"So now my new job is a stay-at-home teacher, and we're actually on a political science field trip, because I want to show him what being a free American looks like, and I want you guys to know that there are plenty of people who know they're free, and not you and not anybody's going to stop them!"
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