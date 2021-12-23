Political Science Field Trip: What a Free American Looks Like

Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.



"What are we doing to our future? . . . These kids, some of them, the ones I don't want to give up one, the reason why it hurts not to be coaching right now is because the only time they get a hug and they get love and a smile is when they come to school. Sometimes the only time they get exercise is when they come to school, to be healthy . . . and I can't be the person I want to be for them right now, and it's because of this.



"So now my new job is a stay-at-home teacher, and we're actually on a political science field trip, because I want to show him what being a free American looks like, and I want you guys to know that there are plenty of people who know they're free, and not you and not anybody's going to stop them!"