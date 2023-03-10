Quo Vadis





March 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 6, 2023.





Beloved children of My Heart:





I KEEP YOU PROTECTED FROM THE THREATS.





Little children, evil has focused on the children of My Divine Son and as a Mother I call you to worship My Son and to be fraternal so that in unity and love, evil finds an impenetrable barrier.





Without being discouraged, keep walking towards My Divine Son.





At every moment, advance with strength and firmness in the Faith.





Only in Faith will they win what happens and will happen.





Children, it is necessary that you become aware that you must remain united to the Holy Spirit, requesting His Gifts, Graces and Virtues.





YOU LIVE IN THE MOMENT OF THE HOLY SPIRIT AND YOU MUST ASK HIM WITH FAITH AND SECURITY TO CONSTANTLY BLESS YOU WITH HIS LOVE, SO THAT YOU POSSESS FRATERNAL LOVE FOR YOUR BROTHERS and SISTERS.





I invite you to invoke the Holy Spirit before the trials, before the needs of each one, before the lack of health of body and soul, before the lukewarm faith or the total lack of faith, before arrogance and lack of humility, before the lack of charity with others, before envy and before the lack of fraternity: Pray to the Holy Spirit.





Come Holy Spirit, You who are the Giver of gifts, fill me with Your Love first, then give me what I need to be a better child of God and then, if I am worthy of a Grace of Your Divinity, fill me with You. Amen.





Beloved children:





THE HOLY SPIRIT WILL POUR OUT ON HIS FAITHFUL WHAT IS NECESSARY SPIRITUALLY AND physically TO FACE WHAT THEY WILL LIVE, BUT EACH HUMAN CREATURE MUST BE FULLY PREPARED TO BE COVERED WITH ALL HIS GIFTS.





Beloved children, all humanity will face the onslaught of nature in one way or another.





The offenses to My Divine Son are so serious that human creatures will face the collapse of their Tower of Babel, which is technology at this time.





THE GREAT WORLD BLACKOUT IS COMING AND YOU, MY CHILDREN, STILL DON'T BELIEVE.





They have been instructed to take what they have received to the paper and they have not yet done it.





The Father's House has told them of a new disease that will spread and they don't believe it.





To face this new disease they have calendula, fumaria and Good Samaritan Oil.





Beloved children of My Divine Son, war will jump towards humanity in the blink of an eye and you will not know how to act.





Communism came together to be present throughout the Earth and manage to attack several targets one after the other.





I regret so much pain that humanity suffers deformed by so many, even by those who should form them and take them to act and act correctly within the Law of God!





Pray children, pray, the sudden strong storms will be more surprising for My children.





Pray children, pray, the human creature lives its own religion to its liking and My Divine Son is hurt by it.





Pray children, pray, food is scarce and then My children suffer.





Pray children, pray for Chile and Indonesia.





Darkness appears, however, faith illuminates the path and hearts of the children of My Divine Son, leading them to live Miracles in which they will feel Divine Love, Divine Mercy, the protection of Saint Michael the Archangel and His Legions and My Maternal Protection for each of you.





CALL ME, I STAND BEFORE EVERY ONE.





I love you and I keep you inside My Heart.





Become children, become (children)!





Mother Mary.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0xkSEXOJoc



