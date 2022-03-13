Miles Guo: The CCP has started to stir up trouble in the Middle East, and something big will happen in the world after my 3 or 4 grand live broadcasts!

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3/12/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP has started to stir up trouble in the Middle East, and something big will happen in the world after my 3 or 4 grand live broadcasts! The fellow fighters have shown the world in Ukraine that citizens of the New Federal State of China are the greatest and purest new human beings following the Way of Righteousness. The New Federal State of China will definitely be able to take down the CCP