© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 3:1-4, 20211003
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 03, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, October 3, 2021: 1 John 3:1-4
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins debt.
Your Holy Spirit, through the beloved Apostle John, testified to Christians about You, Heavenly Father that:
1 Behold what manner of love You have bestowed on us, that we should be called the children of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Therefore, the world does not recognize us, because it does not surrender nor obey You, Heavenly Father.
But, as Your 2 beloved children, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; it has not yet been revealed to us what we shall be, but we know that when our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus Christ is revealed, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.
3 And everyone who has this hope in our LORD Jesus Christ, as an anchor for the soul, purifies himself or herself, just as He is pure.
But, 4 whoever commits sin also commits lawlessness against You, JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, and sin is the breaking of Your Holy Commandments by transgression or ignorance.
Glorious Father, please make me a born-again Christian who walks in the Light of my Savior. Thank you, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 3:1-4 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, October 3, 2021: 1 John 3:1-4
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins debt.
Your Holy Spirit, through the beloved Apostle John, testified to Christians about You, Heavenly Father that:
1 Behold what manner of love You have bestowed on us, that we should be called the children of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Therefore, the world does not recognize us, because it does not surrender nor obey You, Heavenly Father.
But, as Your 2 beloved children, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; it has not yet been revealed to us what we shall be, but we know that when our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus Christ is revealed, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.
3 And everyone who has this hope in our LORD Jesus Christ, as an anchor for the soul, purifies himself or herself, just as He is pure.
But, 4 whoever commits sin also commits lawlessness against You, JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, and sin is the breaking of Your Holy Commandments by transgression or ignorance.
Glorious Father, please make me a born-again Christian who walks in the Light of my Savior. Thank you, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 3:1-4 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.