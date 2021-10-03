BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 3:1-4, 20211003
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
30 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • October 03, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, October 3, 2021: 1 John 3:1-4
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins debt.
Your Holy Spirit, through the beloved Apostle John, testified to Christians about You, Heavenly Father that:
1 Behold what manner of love You have bestowed on us, that we should be called the children of our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Therefore, the world does not recognize us, because it does not surrender nor obey You, Heavenly Father.
But, as Your 2 beloved children, our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD; it has not yet been revealed to us what we shall be, but we know that when our Blessed LORD and Savior Jesus Christ is revealed, we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.
3 And everyone who has this hope in our LORD Jesus Christ, as an anchor for the soul, purifies himself or herself, just as He is pure.
But, 4 whoever commits sin also commits lawlessness against You, JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS, and sin is the breaking of Your Holy Commandments by transgression or ignorance.
Glorious Father, please make me a born-again Christian who walks in the Light of my Savior. Thank you, Holy Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 3:1-4 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
childrenfathergracelovejesussalvationsinworlddaughterssoullawlesslordhopeanchorcommandment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

U.S. waives $320 million in Egypt military aid conditions, citing Iran war role

Willow Tohi
Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Hegseth Appoints Major MAGA Donors as Pentagon Advisors, Raising Conflict of Interest Concerns

Garrison Vance
Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Trump Says He May Invoke Insurrection Act Around Midterms, Officials Say

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

USPS to Test Road-Scanning Cameras in Mail Trucks

Edison Reed
Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Survey Finds 70% of Teens Use AI for Schoolwork as Test Scores Decline

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy