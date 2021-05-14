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▶️ The Future Of Stablecoins – TrustToken With Rafael Cosman | EP#437
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10 views • May 14, 2021
I recently had the chance to discuss TrustToken with Rafael Cosman who is the CEO and co-founder there. We covered what stablecoins are, the need for them, what they’ve built, and their Defi protocol called TrueFi.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:40 About Rafael
03:10 Stablecoins & Trusttoken
04:40 The Trust Behind Trusttoken
08:33 TrueFi
16:04 Truly Decentralized Finance
20:05 Trusttoken Origins
21:45 Future Of DeFi
23:10 TrueFi Roadmap
27:10 Other Stablecoins
29:25 Next 5 Years
31:45 Outro
Trusttoken are the makers of the 1st compliant, independently attested digital dollar TUSD and 4 other global fiat-backed stablecoins, and the more recently launched DeFi protocol TrueFi, the deFi protocol for uncollateralized lending. You can earn high yields on stablecoin loans and borrow capital without collateral.
Trusttoken aims to be the money for the new global financial system. TrustToken frees money to move to wherever it creates the most value – instantly.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to TrustToken?
• What problem does TrustToken solve?
• Why is it important that we have stablecoins at all?
• What makes Trust tokens different from other stablecoins?
• What assets are backing TrustToken stablecoins?
• What role does Defi have to play in cryptocurrency adoption?
• What is the TrueFi protocol and what’s it all about?
• How did TrustToken get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for TrustToken to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does TrustToken fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see TrustToken going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.trusttoken.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. And you can also check out their product Truefi here https://truefi.io/.
What do you think about TrustToken? Will you try out Truefi? Let us know if you have any further questions on TrustToken in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Trusttoken:d
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
00:40 About Rafael
03:10 Stablecoins & Trusttoken
04:40 The Trust Behind Trusttoken
08:33 TrueFi
16:04 Truly Decentralized Finance
20:05 Trusttoken Origins
21:45 Future Of DeFi
23:10 TrueFi Roadmap
27:10 Other Stablecoins
29:25 Next 5 Years
31:45 Outro
Trusttoken are the makers of the 1st compliant, independently attested digital dollar TUSD and 4 other global fiat-backed stablecoins, and the more recently launched DeFi protocol TrueFi, the deFi protocol for uncollateralized lending. You can earn high yields on stablecoin loans and borrow capital without collateral.
Trusttoken aims to be the money for the new global financial system. TrustToken frees money to move to wherever it creates the most value – instantly.
These are some of the questions we went over:
• Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?
• How and when did you originally get into cryptocurrency
• Can you give us a brief introduction to TrustToken?
• What problem does TrustToken solve?
• Why is it important that we have stablecoins at all?
• What makes Trust tokens different from other stablecoins?
• What assets are backing TrustToken stablecoins?
• What role does Defi have to play in cryptocurrency adoption?
• What is the TrueFi protocol and what’s it all about?
• How did TrustToken get its name and what was the original idea or motivation to start it?
• What are the next big updates for TrustToken to release soon or that are in the works?
• Where does TrustToken fit in with other existing similar projects?
• Where do you see TrustToken going in the next year? The next 5 years?
• So where can everyone go to learn more about this?
Check out https://www.trusttoken.com/ for more information and to learn more about what they have to offer. And you can also check out their product Truefi here https://truefi.io/.
What do you think about TrustToken? Will you try out Truefi? Let us know if you have any further questions on TrustToken in the comments below and don’t forget to like and subscribe as well!
This is a LBRY first video meaning it shows up on LBRY before it gets published anywhere else. If you’re not on LBRY, sign up and get started here: https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottCBusiness:4
Check this video out on LBRY to support me with monetization and no ads: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/Trusttoken:d
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