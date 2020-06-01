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Communist Chinese Facial Recognition in Canada!
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302 views • June 01, 2020
Communist Chinese Facial Recognition in Canada! Edmonton AB Canada told by Edmonton police to accept facial recognition surveillance Communist-Chinese style! This puts Canada on a path towards automated blanket surveillance. It operates without a clear legal or regulatory framework. It violates the principles of necessity and proportionality. It violates our right to privacy. It has a chilling effect on our democratic political culture. It denies citizens the opportunity for consent. It is often seriously inaccurate. It implies there are secret government watchlists. It can be used to target already vulnerable groups such as Patriots, true Conservatives, Christians and more...
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