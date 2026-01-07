Naturopath on Biblical Wholistic Healthcare, Body’s Meticulous Design - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The human body was created by God, and all of its parts function as one. Every detail of the body is interrelated and enmeshed within the Creator’s meticulous design. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, ND is a biblical naturopathic doctor, meaning his healthcare approach is governed by a primary philosophy that the body and the sicknesses people accrue are results of the creation design itself. God has given man many laws and wisdom in Scripture, and when man is out of balance with the natural world God has created, it causes sickness and disease (dis-ease). Often, humanity ignores what is good, healthy, and whole, instead opting to embrace New Age or other godless healthcare treatments. The reality? Wholistic biblical healthcare believes in “wholeism,” which means the body works together as God intended: mind, body, and soul.
TAKEAWAYS
The body is a spiritual and energetic temple designed by God
Society is conditioned to think about the body and healthcare in a secular and humanistic way
God created the body with an innate wisdom - it knows how to self-heal and self-correct
Health is governed by both physical and spiritual laws and if we depart from living in harmony with God’s laws of nature, we will get sick
