Naturopath on Biblical Wholistic Healthcare, Body’s Meticulous Design - Dr. Alphonzo Monzo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
423 followers
3 days ago


The human body was created by God, and all of its parts function as one. Every detail of the body is interrelated and enmeshed within the Creator’s meticulous design. Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, ND is a biblical naturopathic doctor, meaning his healthcare approach is governed by a primary philosophy that the body and the sicknesses people accrue are results of the creation design itself. God has given man many laws and wisdom in Scripture, and when man is out of balance with the natural world God has created, it causes sickness and disease (dis-ease). Often, humanity ignores what is good, healthy, and whole, instead opting to embrace New Age or other godless healthcare treatments. The reality? Wholistic biblical healthcare believes in “wholeism,” which means the body works together as God intended: mind, body, and soul.



TAKEAWAYS


The body is a spiritual and energetic temple designed by God


Society is conditioned to think about the body and healthcare in a secular and humanistic way


God created the body with an innate wisdom - it knows how to self-heal and self-correct


Health is governed by both physical and spiritual laws and if we depart from living in harmony with God’s laws of nature, we will get sick



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Echo Technologies (get 10% off with code TINA): https://echo.ws/ccm

Aleph-Tav Body System book: https://bit.ly/49dPqOC

Healing Made Simple E-book: https://bit.ly/3LT5Kwh


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ALPHONZO MONZO

Website: https://www.drmonzo.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3MWdfTw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wbd.monzo/

X: https://x.com/DrMonzoND


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #alphonzomonzo #HolisticHealing #NaturalHealing #MindBodySpirit #WholeBodyHealth #WellnessHealing #NaturopathicMedicine #Naturopath #NaturalHealth #PharmaIndustry #Pharmaceuticals #DrugDevelopment #PharmaNews #LifeSciences #MedicalIndustry #HealthcareProfessionals #MedTech #NaturalHealing #HolisticHealth #HealingNaturally #WellnessJourney #MindBodyHealing #Healthcare #HealthCareProfessionals


cancersciencegodhealingholisticmedicinehealthcaredoctordoctorsmental healthbodysicknessnaturopathtina griffincounter culture mom showbig pharmaceutical
