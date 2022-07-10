InfoWars, Alex Jones and Dr. Robert Malone discuss who the enemy of America is

Alex Jones thinks that we deserve to die and that we’ll probably be dead in 10 years. Why is he being so dramatic? Behavior psychologists are making us comfortable with the coming collapse. All the idiots that are going along with the new world policies somehow think they’re on the winning team. Then, there are those of us that know what is going on but we really don’t really take it seriously. We have to wake up from this coma because if we don’t we’re dead. We have to wake up to their behavior programming and not waste time debunking every hit piece info. Heres where we are, if we don’t have a sense of urgency and sense of commitment to expose this and if we don’t move against this, we are going to lose . Alex Jones can make one phone call and all of the deplatforming would end if he wanted to join them. By default, the way these things go is they kill the traitors and they will go to Alex Jones and ask him to help manage ‘the people’ or they will kill his family. For those who are serving the enemy, fate will have it that you will be destroyed and to those who are in the fight, it is important to fight as we’ve never fought before. Alex Jones wants to impart urgency just how serious the cost is and it is extremely painful to face the truth but it is the only way to get through this. When we see the systemic annihilation of the 1st world and the systemic great reset and he looks at our enemies smiling and laughing and it is so painful to see what comes next. Where we’re going with the surveliance, and the debanking, because if you’re not mentally and spiritually prepared for what is currently going down, then we don’t stand a chance. The United States is under systemic attack from afar and within and things are only going to get worse. Right on time they are announcing the lockdowns, and they are also announcing that they are going to force more vaccines. And then Alex Jones have a stack of prominent leftists getting caught raping and abusing children. And its good that they are getting caught but that is why they are racing to normalize it. What is the generator, what is the fount, what is the place from which it flows and it is the psychotic globalists. The whole sport of making fun of Joe Biden is misdirection because they are the puppets, they are not the true perpetrators. We have to identify the ruling cabal as the central cancer that everything metastasizes in. Overriding the censors is critical to success.

We’ve got a problem and that is the administrative state. This is a monster that we’ll need to take on at some point and even the supreme court is acknowledging that there are a set of doctrines like the Chevron defense and the nondelegation principle are under question and this is the underpinning what has allowed the administrative state to exist. Basically, for the entire past 50 years Congress has delegated its duty to the administrative state, and when you wrap your head around the decision of some of these judicial decisions. It was the administrative state that has driven the COVID crisis that have been refractory and during the Trump administration, they undermined the Trump presidency at every point. And when Biden took office, he is a swamp creature that is a part of the administrative state and in the national defense area and the public health area it used to be called regulatory capture, but it isn’t that. What is happening is the elite capture, what you’re seeing is the merger of state capital with Washington DC, and Davos, and Brussels. There is something wrong, if you’re talking about beaurecrats, you’re back in the buggy era. We are talking about the interagency process as if it was sacrosanct. Its so disorientating for people to see credentialed people on both sides of the field. Dr. Robert Malone is saying that the intelligence community has actively been weaponized to support the administrative state. The administrative state is a totalitarian structure where the president is actually at the service or beck and call of core of specialists or senior executive service that manages this country. And what these people have done is they’ve partnered with corporations. We can see this with the revolving door between these agencies and government. They have also developed tools like the foundation of CDC or the foundation of the NIH, this is the way for big pharma to push money into these agencies to get them to do what they want. We’ve been shocked by the amount of royalty revenue coming in to Anthony Fauci and this is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. This ties CDC staff and the NIH, they create inventions using taxpayer money and they exclusively ship this off to the pharmaceutical companies and those people are now involved who gets funding for what activities. What this has done is it ties big pharma interests directly to the administrative state.