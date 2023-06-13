Create New Account
Road Robbery gone bad - if they are robbing you through your window you can do this as a solution😳
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


June 13, 2023


Just scrape them off on the next car in line. Squished him so hard his shoes came off. There is usually pain involved when your shoe gets scraped off of you. It seems like it is never a good idea to reach into a car and try to assault and or rob a driver. The car usually always wins.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3FqiNq53ucXk/

