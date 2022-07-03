"Sons of Thunder" - "Answers For Our Time" July 2 2022 with Dr Stephen Pidgeon, Jamie Walden & 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett

One of our most popular presentations to date:

Join special guest, Jamie Walden with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, Fmr 2nd Lt, Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock where they discuss prophecy hard to understand in the scripture and relevant for us now living through these times.

Jamie is one of the resident and popular speakers on Remnant Radio and author of “Omega Dynamics:” EQUIPPING A WARRIOR CLASS OF BELIEVERS FOR THE DAYS AHEAD. His background includes a Marine Corps Infantry Sergeant, Police Officer, Firefighter / Paramedic Specialists, Tactical Medic, and Disaster Response Specialist turned Missionary, researcher and writer. He has a dynamic command of Biblical Truth and in his own words, “ to take believers from the ‘Recruiters Office’ to top- tier Warriors.” Join us and you will hear for yourself the tenaciousness, zeal and boldness from these "Son's of Thunder" to call out, mobilize a "Remnant People" to raise up and take their stand.

Due to censorship, we can not publish the full video on our YouTube Channel. But please go to the following platforms and links to watch the full presentation. Enjoy the trailer!!! https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jessicaknock (Channel) https://www.brighteon.com/9affe0dc-9933-4e85-be3b-aeb9c91da5b5 (For presentation) https://www.facebook.com/100001023751868/videos/106906398068595/ https://www.facebook.com/100001023751868/videos/109300380129114/ https://streamyard.com/xyrdjbsm5dbp Please consider....









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