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Is a COVID-19 Vaccine is SAFE and EFFECTIVE? Dr. Liz Mumper and Children’s Health Defense team
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59 views • December 19, 2020
See also: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/how-fda-approved-pfizer-covid-vaccine-warp-speed/
Children’s Health Defense has produced a video of Dr. Elizabeth Mumper’s presentation, “How Will We Know That a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe?” This presentation is the result of a collaborative effort between Dr. Mumper and the team of doctors, scientists and researchers affiliated with Children’s Health Defense.
In the video, Dr. Mumper provides detailed answers to two questions often asked by the public: What does a safe and effective vaccine look like? How will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe?
She reviews many of the reasons why vaccines, as they are currently produced, are not safe, and explains that every year there are tens of thousands of adverse events, many of them resulting in serious conditions or even death.
Dr. Mumper reviews the scientific community’s numerous concerns about the safety of a COVID vaccine and its ingredients, and provides information about each of the top COVID vaccine candidates. She also discusses the legality of mandatory vaccination in a free republic which proclaims to defend the rights of “We the People.” The presentation and factsheet on COVID vaccine concerns is available for download.
See video source for links in above description: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/are-covid-vaccines-safe/
Children’s Health Defense has produced a video of Dr. Elizabeth Mumper’s presentation, “How Will We Know That a COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe?” This presentation is the result of a collaborative effort between Dr. Mumper and the team of doctors, scientists and researchers affiliated with Children’s Health Defense.
In the video, Dr. Mumper provides detailed answers to two questions often asked by the public: What does a safe and effective vaccine look like? How will we know that a COVID-19 vaccine is safe?
She reviews many of the reasons why vaccines, as they are currently produced, are not safe, and explains that every year there are tens of thousands of adverse events, many of them resulting in serious conditions or even death.
Dr. Mumper reviews the scientific community’s numerous concerns about the safety of a COVID vaccine and its ingredients, and provides information about each of the top COVID vaccine candidates. She also discusses the legality of mandatory vaccination in a free republic which proclaims to defend the rights of “We the People.” The presentation and factsheet on COVID vaccine concerns is available for download.
See video source for links in above description: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/are-covid-vaccines-safe/
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