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DROP the Mainstream Media Forever -- Trump's Lawyer's Eviscerate Impeachment + Fine People Hoax
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801 views • February 14, 2021
Wasting taxpayer money on a sham second impeachment that they knew that they were never going to win for the purposes of political theater, the Democrats claimed that Trump stated during the Charlottesville protests that they were fine people on both sides, which meant that the KKK in the neo-Nazis were according to trumps words "fine people."
That lie, that was so often repeated by the main stream media, you're CNN, your MSNBC, and all the Democratic politicians from Chuck Schumer to Nancy Pelosi, was disemboweled by Trumps' lawyers as they played the edited clip side-by-side with what the full context of his statements were.
The problem is that the media is just a brainwashing and propaganda machine, that only cares about tilting the playing field so that they meet their objectives and Democratic politicians continue to be elected.
Once you see the two clips side-by-side, you should never believe the find people hoax, and not only that, but most things that are coming out of the media.
#impeachment #finepeoplehoax #FakeNews
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That lie, that was so often repeated by the main stream media, you're CNN, your MSNBC, and all the Democratic politicians from Chuck Schumer to Nancy Pelosi, was disemboweled by Trumps' lawyers as they played the edited clip side-by-side with what the full context of his statements were.
The problem is that the media is just a brainwashing and propaganda machine, that only cares about tilting the playing field so that they meet their objectives and Democratic politicians continue to be elected.
Once you see the two clips side-by-side, you should never believe the find people hoax, and not only that, but most things that are coming out of the media.
#impeachment #finepeoplehoax #FakeNews
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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