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Evidence That the United States Government Targeted Conservatives in Red States With Deadly Batches of the COVID-19 Vaccines
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210 views • January 26, 2022
Researchers have discovered COVID vaccine lots demonstrating portions of vaccine and variable levels of toxicity are being tracked, monitored and implemented so that vaccine manufacturers can sit back and watch how certain vaccine lots adversely affect the American public. Placebo. Genetic malformation. Death. Which lot have you accepted? HowBadisMyBatch.com...
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