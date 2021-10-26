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Election Fraud- Proof of how it was done.
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62 views • October 26, 2021
Election fraud in 2020 was done in numerous ways to ensure a Biden win. CTCL the Zuckerberg front group provided $500m to buy & bribe corrupt Democrat officials in key states. Facts are not disputable, but they are censored. No one censors liars-you allow them to make fools of themselves until they lose all credibility. However, when you cannot refute the truth, you must censor it if it doesn't fit the narrative.
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