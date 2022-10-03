MSM Fake News Propaganda Proves the Brainwashing is Failing

"The Propaganda wouldn't be necessary, if the situation was hopeless."

---------------

MEDIAS ARE FULLY CONTROLLED



"The medias are controlled, fully controlled, My child. Therefore, you cannot judge from the written word or the visual approach.” – Our Lady, November 20, 1976

THE GOOD SHALL BE TRODDEN UPON



"My child and My children of grace, remember in the days ahead: your world and your country shall appear to all those in the light as though insanity has come upon them. The good shall be trodden upon, and the evil ones shall gain in worldly goods until all voices cry to Heaven: 'Lord, Lord! When shall you send Your vengeance upon them? Why do the wicked go about their way in gain while they trod underfoot the godly?'

"My children, the Eternal Father has a way that no human mind or man could understand. He is patient; He is all-suffering and long-suffering, never wishing that one should be lost to satan.” – Our Lady, April 2, 1977

---------------

You must pray for their souls, as they have sold them

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/08/29/you-must-pray-for-their-souls-as-they-have-sold-them/













