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URGENT APPEAL! IF YOU GIVE THAT INJECTION TO YOUR CHILD YOU ARE COMMITTING A CRIME. (MIRRORED)
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3955 views • June 06, 2021
URGENT APPEAL! IF YOU GIVE THAT INJECTION TO YOUR CHILD YOU ARE COMMITTING A CRIME. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICRPEOO1mYO9/
An urgent appeal from microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.
URGENT APPEAL! If you give that injection o your child you are committing a crime.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ICRPEOO1mYO9/
An urgent appeal from microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi.
URGENT APPEAL! If you give that injection o your child you are committing a crime.
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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