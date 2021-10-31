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DO NOT SEND YOUR CHILDREN TO SCHOOL: Schools and Children Electrification of Covid - Claire Edwards concerns for the children
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431 views • October 31, 2021
ESPECIALLY WHERE HOMESCHOOLING IS OUTLAWED such as Hong Kong
Please tell Hong Kong parents to keep their kids away from school
And other countries' parents too
Jab + 5G + other horrors
Please tell Hong Kong parents to keep their kids away from school
And other countries' parents too
Jab + 5G + other horrors
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