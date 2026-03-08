IRGC rep, responds to Trump's post about Iran's surrender: "He is among the most vile, the lowest of human beings. People who r@pe innocent children, then eat their flesh on Epstein's island"

Sardar Naqdi, Deputy Commander of the IRGC, responds to Trump's post about Iran's surrender:

"He is among the most vile, the lowest of human beings. People who r@pe innocent children, then eat their flesh — on Epstein's island."

He goes on to mock the American military presence in the region:

"Right now, their bases are ghost towns. Not even a sparrow goes there."

Adding:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian:

America and Israel, who shamelessly kill 168 innocent children and massacre 50,000 to 60,000 people in Gaza, have no shame. Yet, they want to claim that we in Iran want to kill people?

We stand firm against anyone who attacks our country. We will respond with power.

As for the claim that we apologized—we are only sorry if the dear people in the region were worried by these disputes.

But naturally, we will respond to those who attacked us from their soil, and we are doing so with power.

These two things are separate. We are friends with the countries in the region; they are our brothers.

As I said yesterday, we must work together, hand in hand, and not allow Israel and America to deceive us into standing against one another.