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Sunday Live UFO cases with Robert, UFO_ALIEN Shoot outs + Encounters in the Woods )-OT Chan Live#254
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6 views • July 07, 2020
#UFOS #UFOCases #COPLEYWOODSENCOUNTER #PARANORMAL #Aliens #CoverUp
Topics:-
1) The McChord AFB ET shoot out, 1972, Washington State
2) The Copley Woods encounter, 1983, Indiana
3) The Newfoundland mid-air UFO incident, 1951
4) Gen After show chat about C19, virus, Nuclear plants, deaths and births,
and more!
Topics (with markers):
1) The McChord AFB ET shoot out, 1972, Washington State
2) The Copley Woods encounter, 1983, Indiana
@ 1:14:05 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=4445
3) The Newfoundland mid-air UFO incident, 1951
@ 2:29:57 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=8997
4) Major Donald Keyhoe narrative, 1960 @ 2:57:10 mark or
https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=10630
5) Gen After show chat about C19, virus, Nuclear plants, deaths and births,
and more!
@ 3:18:01 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=11881
note, were some tech issue today due to unexpect code changes in software
we use but it was minor. Just some high cpu and slow down in places.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) The McChord AFB ET shoot out, 1972, Washington State
2) The Copley Woods encounter, 1983, Indiana
3) The Newfoundland mid-air UFO incident, 1951
4) Gen After show chat about C19, virus, Nuclear plants, deaths and births,
and more!
Topics (with markers):
1) The McChord AFB ET shoot out, 1972, Washington State
2) The Copley Woods encounter, 1983, Indiana
@ 1:14:05 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=4445
3) The Newfoundland mid-air UFO incident, 1951
@ 2:29:57 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=8997
4) Major Donald Keyhoe narrative, 1960 @ 2:57:10 mark or
https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=10630
5) Gen After show chat about C19, virus, Nuclear plants, deaths and births,
and more!
@ 3:18:01 mark or https://youtu.be/eLGYcvlZtSM?t=11881
note, were some tech issue today due to unexpect code changes in software
we use but it was minor. Just some high cpu and slow down in places.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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