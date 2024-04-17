ADL CEO Rabbi Jonathan Greenblatt: Antisemitism more than doubled in 2024 & is At An All Time High

It's important to note that the antisemitic racist Iranian government are in fact allies of the far left wing democrat nazis who have received billions from the muslim terrorist Obama. Rabbi Greenblatt alludes to this fact crystal clear.

Anyone who supports Hamas, ISIS, Al Qaeda, Taliban, Hezbollah, and the Ayatollahs of Iran supports islamic terrorism alongside nazism. Racism, xenophobia, antisemitism, nazism, fascism, islamism, and anti-zionism are all anti-American.

America isn’t nazi Germany and we defeated White Supremacy back then, and we sure as hell can do it again since our NATO military alliance has grown recently with Sweden becoming the newest member. Together we can and we will stop antisemites and anyone else that's an enemy of ISrael including Putin/Putler of Russia the fascist nazi.