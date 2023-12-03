Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE SAT QUESTION ✅ EVERYONE GOT WRONG
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
481 Subscribers
54 views
Published 19 hours ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUHkTs-Ipfg


How an SAT question became a mathematical paradox. Head to https://brilliant.org/veritasium to start your free 30-day trial, and the first 200 people get 20% off an annual premium subscription.


I invented Snatoms, a molecule modeling kit where the atoms snap together magnetically. Try it at https://ve42.co/SnatomsV


Huge thanks to Dr. Doug Jungreis for taking the time to speak with us about this SAT question.

Thanks to Stellarium, a wonderful free astronomy simulator – https://ve42.co/Stellarium

Thanks to Newspapers.com, a database of historical newspapers – https://ve42.co/Newspapers


▀▀▀

References:

Summary of this problem by MindYourDecisions –


 • Why did everyone miss this SAT Math q...

More cool math about this problem by Kyle Hill –


 • The SAT Question NO ONE Got Right

Discussion of a solar day by MinutePhysics –


 • Why December Has The Longest Days

Murtagh, J. (2023). The SAT Problem That Everybody Got Wrong. Scientific American – https://ve42.co/SATSciAm

United Press International (1982). Error Found in S.A.T. Question. New York Times – https://ve42.co/SAT-NYT

Yang (2020). What's the hardest SAT math problem that you've seen? Quora – https://ve42.co/SATQuora

Coin rotation paradox via Wikipedia – https://ve42.co/CoinParadox

Simmons, B. (2015). Circle revolutions rolling around another circle. MathStackExchange. – https://ve42.co/CircleRoll

Sidereal time via Wikipedia – https://ve42.co/SiderealWiki

Solar Time vs. Sidereal Time via Las Cumbres Observatory – https://ve42.co/SiderealLCO


Images & Video:

Zotti, G., et al. (2021). The Simulated Sky: Stellarium for Cultural Astronomy Research - https://ve42.co/Stellarium

Newspapers from 1980s - 1990s via Newspapers.com – https://ve42.co/Newspapers

SAT Practice Test via the College Board – https://ve42.co/PracticeSAT

Revolution Definition via NASA – https://ve42.co/RevolutionNASA

Revolution Definition via Merriam-Webster – https://ve42.co/RevolutionWebster

Earth motion animation via NASA – https://ve42.co/OrbitNASA

Satellite animation via NASA – https://ve42.co/SatNASA


▀▀▀

Keywords
rotationcyclesveritasiummeasurementsat question

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket