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Claire Edwards: The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020
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9756 views • January 06, 2021
In this 21-minute video, former UN staff member Claire Edwards reads the paper entitled 'The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020'. This message might be hard for some people to believe because the truth is being suppressed as demonstrated by the fact that this video and many others like it are not allowed on YouTube or other major social media sites. While the facts are being suppressed, the public is being indoctrinated with lies from the mainstream news media in an orchestrated campaign to deceive us. Anyone seeking the truth should consider the facts presented in this message.
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