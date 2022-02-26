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2/25/2022 Miles Guo: The Himalaya Coin is going to take down the RMB! The Himalaya Exchange will attract all the money from the Chinese people. The CCP has created a huge panic by requiring the disclosure of the sources of funds of personal deposits and withdrawals of over ¥50,000 in cash, causing more money to flow into the Himalaya Exchange