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4/18/18 #-FENCE911 TRUMP IN DANGER! Prevent /Haley 2020! #STORM
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79 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/18/18
We, the People, must take action today to fight for the survival of President Trump. He is in imminent danger by the deep state cabal who wants to put Mike Pence, globalist, in office. - is the globalist's FENCE to block Trump, SURVIVE TRUMP! Just as GHW Bush was forced on Reagan, and Cheney controlled George Jr., - is the Lyndon B. Johnson of our day. It is up to all of us who love freedom and America to ACT NOW!
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pencefence911-trump-in-danger-prevent-pence-haley-2020-storm-q
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel with prayers, positive comments, donations and especially taking action in your own sphere of life. YOU ARE FREE!
Paypal: [email protected] (for donations only, this is not a personal email, thanks)
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone who took the time to view this video. It is up to We, the People, to stop the corporate, militarized banksters before it is too late. -YAFTV
4/18/18
We, the People, must take action today to fight for the survival of President Trump. He is in imminent danger by the deep state cabal who wants to put Mike Pence, globalist, in office. - is the globalist's FENCE to block Trump, SURVIVE TRUMP! Just as GHW Bush was forced on Reagan, and Cheney controlled George Jr., - is the Lyndon B. Johnson of our day. It is up to all of us who love freedom and America to ACT NOW!
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/pencefence911-trump-in-danger-prevent-pence-haley-2020-storm-q
Thanks to everyone who supports this channel with prayers, positive comments, donations and especially taking action in your own sphere of life. YOU ARE FREE!
Paypal: [email protected] (for donations only, this is not a personal email, thanks)
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to everyone who took the time to view this video. It is up to We, the People, to stop the corporate, militarized banksters before it is too late. -YAFTV
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