🚨 OTTAWA POLICE FIRE RUBBER BULLETS & TEAR GAS on PEACEFUL PROTESTORS TONIGHT!!!

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The Ottawa Police on Saturday night started firing rubber bullets and tear gas on HUNDREDS of peaceful Freedom protesters in downtown Ottawa.
The Canadian protesters were shouting, “Freedom!” as the police fired rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd.
The protesters then started chanting, “Shame on you!” following the brutal police assault.
The police department is being flooded with complaints on their violent attacks on peaceful protesters.
Of course, the globalist Western press is completely ignoring these horrible acts you would expect to see in some tyrannical regime.