© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1993 - Kary Mullis, Inventor of PCR Test – “PCR is not a reliable test for viruses”
Follow
1
Share
Report
252 views • March 30, 2021
The Daily Expose https://youtu.be/wT3IqZjT_9A
Filmed in 1993, the year Kary Mullis won his nobel prize.
To find out the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you come and see The Daily Expose over at https://dailyexpose.co.uk
Filmed in 1993, the year Kary Mullis won his nobel prize.
To find out the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you come and see The Daily Expose over at https://dailyexpose.co.uk
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.