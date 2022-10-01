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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 1/10.22 - The All-Cause Mortality Signal
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40 views • January 10, 2022
In today's community conversation, we cover a range of topics, including: recent and upcoming NH bills; increases in all-cause mortality in working-age people and in NH; mass formation and totalitarianism; Omicron - as possibly lab-created, and relative to natural and vaccine-conferred immunity.
Links:
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/fact-checking-dr-malone-deaths-up
If Omicron came naturally from any Wuhan strain, the orange curve would match the green entropy curve. Even if a lab serial-pass-created Omicron from a Wuhan strain, these two curves would match. https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1480022935498854403/photo/1
https://eugyppius.substack.com/p/omicron-is-not-normal
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/omicron-as-a-bioweapon-thoughts-and
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/this-ones-about-the-paper-that-shows
https://granitegrok.com/mg_monadnock/2022/01/a-covid-inoculation-should-be-treated-and-documented-as-a-comorbidity (NH death rate before and after vaccine)
Nurse Says Viagra Saved Her From Severe Covid-19 Coronavirus Infection
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/01/08/nurse-says-viagra-saved-her-from-severe-covid-19-coronavirus-infection/
https://twitter.com/disgruntledtrkr/status/1480614704582172682?s=20
For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
Links:
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/fact-checking-dr-malone-deaths-up
If Omicron came naturally from any Wuhan strain, the orange curve would match the green entropy curve. Even if a lab serial-pass-created Omicron from a Wuhan strain, these two curves would match. https://twitter.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1480022935498854403/photo/1
https://eugyppius.substack.com/p/omicron-is-not-normal
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/omicron-as-a-bioweapon-thoughts-and
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/this-ones-about-the-paper-that-shows
https://granitegrok.com/mg_monadnock/2022/01/a-covid-inoculation-should-be-treated-and-documented-as-a-comorbidity (NH death rate before and after vaccine)
Nurse Says Viagra Saved Her From Severe Covid-19 Coronavirus Infection
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2022/01/08/nurse-says-viagra-saved-her-from-severe-covid-19-coronavirus-infection/
https://twitter.com/disgruntledtrkr/status/1480614704582172682?s=20
For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
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