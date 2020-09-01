ROSE / ICKE V ~ STREAMED LIVE AUGUST 2ND 2020 ~ FULL INTERVIEW

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David Icke & Brian Rose from London Real, come together for the fifth, but not final time this year. To talk about mandatory masks, the agenda, the covid test, transhumanism, & what comes next for the world
PLEASE SHARE EVERYWHERE!!!