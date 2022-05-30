© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POLITICAL LANDSCAPE - THE COVID VACCINE AND THE SECRET PFIZER REPORT (MIRRORED)
Follow
3
Share
Report
933 views • May 30, 2022
POLITICAL LANDSCAPE - THE COVID VACCINE AND THE SECRET PFIZER REPORT (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Le Stu-Dio at:-
https://odysee.com/@lestu-dio:d/chossudovsky16052022:e?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
MERCI DE SOUTENIR LUX MÉDIA:
https://stu-dio.tv
(cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)
virement interac: [email protected] (réponse: andre)
Notre groupe Telegram:
https://t.me/LuxMediaQC
Pour vous inscrire à l'assemblée de l'ÉGlise Nouvelle Création:
https://www.nouvellecreation.ca/
Pour suivre André:
FACEBOOK: stupittknows
TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC
TWITTER:
@AndrePitre_LUX
GAB:
@AndrePitre_LUX
Pour suivre Gilbert:
FACEBOOK: gilbert.thibodeau
TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC
TWITTER:
@GThibodeau_Mtl
TOUS NOS VIDÉOS SONT ÉGALEMENT DISPONIBLES SUR NOTRE CHAÎNE ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@lestu-dio:d
Pour rejoindre Aleck:
https://loiselle.solutions/
Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:
https://videon.tv/
https://facebook.com/libertae.sine.qua.non
Mirrored from Odysee channel Le Stu-Dio at:-
https://odysee.com/@lestu-dio:d/chossudovsky16052022:e?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
MERCI DE SOUTENIR LUX MÉDIA:
https://stu-dio.tv
(cliquez sur 'faire un don' en haut à droite)
virement interac: [email protected] (réponse: andre)
Notre groupe Telegram:
https://t.me/LuxMediaQC
Pour vous inscrire à l'assemblée de l'ÉGlise Nouvelle Création:
https://www.nouvellecreation.ca/
Pour suivre André:
FACEBOOK: stupittknows
TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC
TWITTER:
@AndrePitre_LUX
GAB:
@AndrePitre_LUX
Pour suivre Gilbert:
FACEBOOK: gilbert.thibodeau
TELEGRAM: LuxMediaQC
TWITTER:
@GThibodeau_Mtl
TOUS NOS VIDÉOS SONT ÉGALEMENT DISPONIBLES SUR NOTRE CHAÎNE ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@lestu-dio:d
Pour rejoindre Aleck:
https://loiselle.solutions/
Pour découvrir d'autres médias alternatifs:
https://videon.tv/
https://facebook.com/libertae.sine.qua.non
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.