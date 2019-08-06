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President Trump Calls Out Federal Reserve As China Devalues Currency To Tank Stock Market - War Room Full Show
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36 views • August 06, 2019
After a crazy weekend of violence, finger pointing and racism, Owen Shroyer tries to sort it all out and connect it to the bigger picture as political tensions only get worse in America. Not only in America however, as Alex Jones joins to break down the tensions rising between China, India and Pakistan. We look at some of the strange anomalies from the weekend shootings with Mike Adams and Peter D'Abrosca.
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