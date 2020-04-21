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My Favorite USB Gear / My TOP USB GEAR
EarthWiseMe
EarthWiseMe
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17 views • April 21, 2020
My Favorite USB Gear / My TOP USB GEAR

Portable Handheld Fan, 2200mAh Battery Powered Clip-on Personal Desk Baby Fan Air Circulator Fan with Flexible Tripod: https://amzn.to/2SPsLRD

USB Rechargeable Handheld Mini Fan with 14-21 Hrs, Power Bank Feature, Portable Battery Operated Pocket Desk Fan, Foldable: https://amzn.to/2OQ52zt

Foxelli USB Rechargeable Headlamp Flashlight: https://amzn.to/33l1JWT

Sunlight Rechargeable LED Book Light, Hands Free, Best for Bed Reading or Read in Car, Flexible Arm: https://amzn.to/3bxKB3U

MPOWERD Luci Pro Outdoor 2.0 Inflatable Solar Light Mobile Charging Bundle with Lumintrail USB Wall Plug: https://amzn.to/2UZkNrP Matted Finish: https://amzn.to/39FmkqL

Power Practical Luminoodle – 10ft Portable LED Light Rope and Lantern: https://amzn.to/31ThPGH
Power Practical Luminoodle – 5ft Portable Color LED Light Rope and Lantern: https://amzn.to/2OTsCv4

FosPower PowerActive 10200 mAh Power Bank: https://amzn.to/2StYitq

Atomic Lighter by BulbHead: https://amzn.to/38uxDCd

Dibikou Stove Lighter Gas Lighter Kitchen Long Electric Plasma Arc Lighter (Candle): https://amzn.to/2Hm7Y2y

Phisco Electric Shaver Razors for Men USB Quick Rechargeable Electric Razor IPX7 Wet & Dry Rotary Shavers for Men with Pop-up Trimmer, Black: https://amzn.to/2SJdS3b

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Want to know what Camera, Travel and Camping Gear I use: https://kit.co/Dulcelevitz

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Disclaimer: Affiliate links used when possible! Affiliate link above; helps us get a small percentage to continue our work and videos. Thank you!
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Earth Wise Media / Traveling Herbalista is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. By using these links, I will make a small percentage of your purchase, even if you buy something else--and it won't cost you anything!


I create videos focused on travel and the natural world. Tips on living a sustainable lifestyle; and getting back out in nature. I will also be making natural and sustainable product review videos, as well as, outdoor gear reviews. Follow me as, I enjoy many journey's and getting back to nature. I also create fine art photography; showcasing the beauty of our amazing planet.
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