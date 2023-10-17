Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Six Hours in Heaven 10/17/2023
channel image
The Prophecy Club
652 Subscribers
101 views
Published Yesterday

Pastor Stan and Leslie Johnson will be ministering in Honduras for the next 2 weeks. We appreciate your prayers for them during this time. We have something special planned for you. We will be showing 11 DVDs of the best recordings from WatchProphecyClub.com

Make sure you subscribe today and watch over 300 DVDs in the comfort of your own home.


Over the last 37 years God has directed Henry Gruver to walk and pray for over 250 cities, pulling down strongholds, reclaiming the land for God. God protected him when knives were put to his throat and guns to his head. He was in a car accident in which he was dead for 27 minutes. He was transported through the universe, past the planets and galaxies to Heaven. Henry walks you across flowers that sing the praises of the Father and a flowing robe that sings the righteousness of the saints. His 27 minutes death experience gives comfort and reassurance to the redeemed of the Lord, especially those with loved ones who have passed away.


Visit us online at:http://www.prophecyclub.com


Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com

to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads



Keywords
prophecy clubstan johnsonhenry gruverprophecy with stansix hours in heaven

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket