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December 1776, The Darkest Days Brings The Light, Everything Is About To Change
The [DS] has lost the game, they are now fighting for their lives. The pandemic is about to disappear and they are using this last push to regain control of the narrative, but as time goes on the people are waking up from it. The military developed a vaccine that can handle every variant, herd immunity is now spreading, is their a need for boosters, No, plan failed. GW lost many battles, but it seemed the darkest and the war was lost, the colonist worked together to bring the light to the darkest days and turned the war around, everything is about to change.
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