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X22 REPORT Ep. 2661b - December 1776, The Darkest Days Brings The Light, Everything Is About To Change
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80 views • December 27, 2021
X22 REPORT Ep. 2661b - Dec 26, 2021 -
December 1776, The Darkest Days Brings The Light, Everything Is About To Change

The [DS] has lost the game, they are now fighting for their lives. The pandemic is about to disappear and they are using this last push to regain control of the narrative, but as time goes on the people are waking up from it. The military developed a vaccine that can handle every variant, herd immunity is now spreading, is their a need for boosters, No, plan failed. GW lost many battles, but it seemed the darkest and the war was lost, the colonist worked together to bring the light to the darkest days and turned the war around, everything is about to change.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.

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