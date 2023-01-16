Why did Team Biden ‘discover’ the classified documents NOW?

Glenn Beck





Jan 16, 2023

More classified documents were discovered over the weekend at another home of President Joe Biden (…how many homes does he HAVE?!). Attorneys for the president discovered the files when sent to the house to pack things up. But why were lawyers sent to pack up items? Why does it seem like the Biden Administration was aware of these documents the entire time? And if that is true, why did they decide to ‘discover’ them NOW? Is there more to this mysterious timeline? In this clip, Glenn answers all of these questions plus more. And, he’ll dive even more into this topic during his upcoming Glenn TV special this Wednesday at 9pm ET on BlazeTV.com.









