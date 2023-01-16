Create New Account
Why did Team Biden ‘discover’ the classified documents NOW?
313 views
Published 21 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Jan 16, 2023

More classified documents were discovered over the weekend at another home of President Joe Biden (…how many homes does he HAVE?!). Attorneys for the president discovered the files when sent to the house to pack things up. But why were lawyers sent to pack up items? Why does it seem like the Biden Administration was aware of these documents the entire time? And if that is true, why did they decide to ‘discover’ them NOW? Is there more to this mysterious timeline? In this clip, Glenn answers all of these questions plus more. And, he’ll dive even more into this topic during his upcoming Glenn TV special this Wednesday at 9pm ET on BlazeTV.com.



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oyosyk6y6dQ


Keywords
current eventspresidentbidenglenn beckattorneysclassified documentslawyersdiscoverhomemysterious timelinepack up

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
