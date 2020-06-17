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Secret Police Excerpt from "Mr. Hoover and I" - Emile de Antonio Part 6 of Many
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5 views • June 17, 2020
Before state TV became a thing in the US, at least one very interesting man understood that the power of secrecy corrupts government. J. Edgar Hoover created today's surveillance state. This documentary as well as many others produced by Emile de Antonio are not readily available on the internet (a government innovation).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emile_de_Antonio
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emile_de_Antonio
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