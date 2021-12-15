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THE FINAL CONFLICT - THE LAST BATTLE OF THE END-TIMES
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20 views • December 15, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 11:1-45 and 12:1-13. The angel had promised to tell Daniel what would happen in the future. So he started to explain. He told Daniel about kings who would come. These things have now happened. So we know that he told Daniel the truth. There would be other kings after Darius. Then a very rich king would come. We believe that this was king Xerxes. We read about him in the book called Esther in the Bible. He used his great wealth to set up a large army. Then he attacked Greece, but he was not successful.
Since the time of Antiochus Epiphanes, many other evil men have lived. Many of them hated God and his people. The man who will come at the end of the world will be even worse. He will say that he is greater than any God, even the real God. He will set himself up in God’s holy place. He will speak against the real God. He will reward those people who do not give honour to the real God. He will attack many countries and he will have power over them. He will also attack the country of the Jews.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Since the time of Antiochus Epiphanes, many other evil men have lived. Many of them hated God and his people. The man who will come at the end of the world will be even worse. He will say that he is greater than any God, even the real God. He will set himself up in God’s holy place. He will speak against the real God. He will reward those people who do not give honour to the real God. He will attack many countries and he will have power over them. He will also attack the country of the Jews.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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