You should not have accepted the vaccine!
Verily, thus speaks the Lord, the one true King of kings: Why have you forsaken Me and turned into an evil man?
Published on March 10th, 2023 by Faa-iza on the www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.