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What no one has ever told you about the JFK assassination
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164 views • November 22, 2019
In the book "Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking & High-Adept Satanism", Kerth Barker writes of an incident from his childhood, when he was taken to a Satanic-Luciferian funeral ritual -- before the JFK assassination. Since the same people who arranged for the murder owned - and still own - the government and media, even if the JFK assassination files are released, this story will not be among them.
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