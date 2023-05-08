Why At Least One Angel from the Angelic Ranks of POWERS is Present at each of Exorcism!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





May 8, 2023





Exorcist Diary #237: Angelic Powers in an Exorcism





["The Fall of the Rebel Angels," Luca Giordano, 1634-1705]





One of our afflicted persons has been particularly violent in sessions and needs strong restraints. At one point, he managed to break free and started to swing his arms wildly. The exorcist was justly alarmed and prayed aloud: "I ask the holy angels to restraint this man until we can secure him!" Immediately, his arms dropped to his side and remained motionless until he was restrained again. After being restrained, he again began to thrash, but was safely secured.





