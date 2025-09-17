NEW: Candace Owens claims Charlie Kirk was contacted by donors days before he was killed, telling him to take their name off of a Turning Point building.



"I'm being contacted by a lot of people."



"People that are telling me that just within forty-eight hours before Charlie passed away, his top Jewish donors were pulling funding from him, demanding that Charlie take their name off of the building that they had donated to Turning Point."



"And then once Charlie was killed, they said, 'never mind. Put it back on the building."

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!