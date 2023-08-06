Betrayal part 2

This is the second part of the discussion about how the United States government has sold us out. Politicians of both stripes have sought their own self-interest to the detriment of the people of this country. We are reaping the crop sown. It can be changed though some are very pessimistic. This video focuses on the trials facing Donald J. Trump, who despite his flaws, appears to be the leading candidate to change the course of this nation. And if you can do better, get into the battle.