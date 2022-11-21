Reject Feminism, Embrace Alpha (Sanctuary Church Sunday Service 04/17/2022)

Rev. Hyung Jin Sean Moon is the youngest son of Rev. Sun Myung Moon. He was named by his father as sole successor to his ministry in 2009 and earned a Master of Divinity from Harvard University in 2010. Following that he held various positions in Korea. In April 2013, he moved to Pennsylvania, where he and his wife created the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary (WPUS). Initially, worship services were held in his home. By May 2014, the congregation grew to the point where a dedicated building was necessary, and the ministry moved to a 13,600 square-foot former theater and Catholic church in Newfoundland, PA.

Pastor Sean hosts "The King's Report," a three-hour YouTube broadcast Monday through Saturday that includes spiritual guidance and political and social commentary from a biblical viewpoint.

He has been a practitioner of martial arts from an early age and currently holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

Since 2015, as leader of the Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland PA, Pastor Moon has published "The Constitution of the United States of Cheon Il Guk," which lays out the political framework for the future Kingdom of God on Earth.

Pastor Moon’s new book, based on a series of sermons given in 2016 and 2017, Rod of Iron Kingdom was released in late June, 2018.

"The Rod of Iron Ministries" and the "Gospel of the Kingdom" are at the heart of Pastor Moon's outreach to the body of Christ, based on Revelations 19:15 that the coming Lord will "smite the nations: and ... rule them with a rod of iron," which represents our sovereign Second Amendment rights as citizens, and that, "thy Kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven." (Matthew 6:10)