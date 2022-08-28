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Second Test
in
Raising Perfusion
Damaged By
Shedding
UPDATE.. SEPT 2
Perfusion got really bad on 3rd day without DMG and other improvers. Feeling weak hit. me suddenly tonight.Stumbled upon a podcast interview on how high voltage towers harm… Today for the first time..i spent over an hour under those towers..Perfusion normal 4 hrs after
DMG, gluthatione, Lipo-C